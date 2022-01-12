COVID hospitalizations in the United States at all time high

COVID-19 Hhospitalizations , at an all-time high, in the United States.CNN reports the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States has soared to new heights.The highly infectious omicron variant has easily multiplied and now reaches every corner of the country.Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows almost 145,900 Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19.The country's previous high was in January 2021 with 142,246 hospitalizations.Many of the nation's leaders are now scrambling in response to the vast amount of infections.Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth, growing at levels we have never seen before. , Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, via CNN.If it spreads at the rate we are seeing, it is certainly going to fill up our hospitals. , Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, via CNN.Now in the third year of the pandemic, 838,000 Americans have died.I know we're all exhausted by this pandemic. , Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, via CNN.Officials say that as a nation, we must continue to take proactive measures to contain the virus, such as wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.Wear your mask indoors. Avoid gatherings or expect to get and spread Covid. Get your vaccine and, if eligible, get boosted. , Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, via CNN