COVID-19: the United States , Sets Daily High for Infections.Politico reports on Dec. 28, the United States set a record for its highest total of new daily COVID-19 infections.441,278 new infections were reported, shattering the previous record by nearly 150,000.As the Omicron variant continues its spread around the nation, citizens of the United States have had trouble scheduling test appointments.Many retailers reported they had completely sold out of at-home test kits.Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the record total could be an "overestimate" as testing locations closed for the holiday season.The counts of cases will become more stable after the new year. , Jasmine Reed, spokesperson for theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention, via Politico.Politico reports the United States averaged 240,408 new cases of COVID-19 infections per day last week.Recent data modeling projects the Omicron variant is responsible for around 58.6% of new coronavirus cases as of Dec. 25.In the wake of Omicron, the Biden administration urges all Americans to get vaccinated or boosted.Though many health officials remain optimistic about the severity of the Omicron variant, some fear the surge of the new strain will hamper the country's health care system.