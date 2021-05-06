ajc logo
Poll shows many parents are reluctant to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19

U.S. unlikely to reach herd immunity,according to experts.As daily vaccination rates decline, experts now predict the United States will not reach a point ...... where enough Americans are protected from the virus to eliminate the pathogen.New variants are spreading too quickly and the vaccinations are proceeding too slowly forherd immunity to be reached anytime soon, if ever.Scientists and public health experts instead believe that the virus will continue to circulate on a more manageable level.The continuation of immunizations is still crucial to getting severe infections under control.The virus is unlikely to go away. But we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection, Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia, via ‘The New York Times’

By Jan Hoffman, c.2021 The New York Times

The American public’s willingness to get a COVID vaccine is reaching a saturation point, a new national poll suggests, one more indication that achieving widespread immunity in the United States is becoming increasingly challenging.

Only 9% of respondents said they hadn’t yet gotten the shot but intended to do so, according to the survey, published in the April edition of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor. And with federal authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15 expected imminently, the eagerness of parents to let their children be vaccinated is also limited, the poll found.

Among parents who were surveyed, 3 in 10 said they would get their children vaccinated right away, and 26% said they wanted to wait to see how the vaccine was working. Those figures largely mirrored the eagerness with which those parents themselves sought to get vaccinated.

Commensurately, 18% said they would do so only if a child’s school required it, and 23% said they would definitely not get their children vaccinated.

East Hartford High School senior Sudeen Pryce, right, center, receives support from classmate Alexia Phipps, left, East Hartford High School Intervention Coordinator Mark Brown, second from left, and EMT Katrinna Greene, top right, of Manchester, as RN Kaylee Cruz of Bristol administers the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Pryce at a mass vaccination site. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

The responses from parents may well change over time, experts say. Just as adults were far more reluctant last summer when the vaccine was still a concept, parents surveyed several weeks ago, when imminent authorization for children under 16 had not been widely discussed, might also have been reacting to a hypothetical situation rather than a reality.

But pediatricians and others who are seen as trusted sources of information are already aware that they have considerable work to do to instill vaccine confidence in this latest cohort.

Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatrician in Denver who is vice chairman of the committee on infectious diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics, predicted that just as adults had swarmed COVID vaccine providers during the initial weeks of distribution, parents and pent-up young teenagers would rush for it at the start, too.

But O’Leary, who often gives talks to pediatricians about how to motivate patients to accept vaccinations, worries that a slowdown will inevitably follow. To persuade hesitant parents, he said, “we have to make the vaccine available in as many places as possible.”

He added, “If parents and patients are in the pediatrician’s office and the doctor can say, ‘Hey, I’ve got it,’ that may be enough of a nudge for them to say, ‘Let’s go ahead and do this.’”

A consortium of universities that includes Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers has been conducting online polls during the pandemic and recently focused on parents. The group’s latest survey, conducted throughout April and reaching 21,733 adults across 50 states, found that the divide between mothers and fathers in views about the vaccine for children had widened.

Fathers’ resistance seems to be weakening a little, falling to 11% from 14% since February. But more than a quarter of mothers, researchers said, still say they are “extremely unlikely” to vaccinate their children. Both genders are more resistant to the vaccine for younger children than for teenagers. Other research shows that mothers tend to have more sway over the final decision than fathers.

