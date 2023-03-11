X
Dark Mode Toggle

Grady to celebrate opening of new outpatient surgery tower

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Planned before the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in downtown, the extra beds will be dedicated to outpatient services

After five years of planning, fundraising and building, Grady Health System on Monday will celebrate its new 10-story building for outpatient surgeries and other non-emergency services at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Planning and fundraising to pay for the new $230 million building had begun long before Wellstar Health System announced it would close Atlanta Medical Center downtown on Oct. 31. Many of those patients are now being seen at Grady instead, creating a need for even more expansion.

The event Monday is being called a grand opening for the Correll Pavilion, though Grady began moving in several weeks ago, hospital officials said.

The closure of AMC downtown eliminated about 200 beds, and much of that patient load went to Grady. Since then, Grady has seen a 40% increase in trauma volume, said Grady spokeswoman Danielle Hackett.

The Correll Pavilion will allow Grady to separate its inpatient services from its outpatient services. The new tower will house pre-planned services, and no one there will stay overnight. Those services include six operating rooms for outpatient surgeries; clinics for cancer infusion and other cancer care; and breast imaging, colonoscopies and other clinics. The new building sits alongside the main Grady building and is connected by a pedestrian bridge.

The relief of opening the new building won’t be as great as if AMC had not closed, but it is still a big help, hospital officials said.

After AMC’s closure, the state directed $130 million in federal funds to Grady to help deal with the influx from AMC. Grady will use that money to build 168 new beds in the main hospital, including two new intensive care units. There is as yet no additional ongoing funding to pay for increased staff and operations.

The Correll Pavilion was funded by Fulton and DeKalb counties and private donors. It’s part of a years-long strategy to make Grady more financially sustainable.

Caring for uninsured or underinsured emergency room walk-in patients is expensive. But outpatient surgery and cancer care are two services that can be lucrative. Grady’s problem was its claim to fame was emergency and trauma services. As a certified Level 1 trauma center, Grady treats trauma cases from around the state. With the closure of AMC, Grady became the only Level 1 hospital in metro Atlanta, staffed to handle the most critically ill or injured patients around the clock.

With a limited number of operating rooms in the main Grady hospital, too many trauma patients can push out less urgent patients.

The Correll Pavilion will help Grady maintain its outpatient services alongside traditional inpatient hospital beds.

“If we’re all one thing, then we’re not going to be viable or successful,” said Shannon Sales, Grady’s chief strategy officer. “We have to have a good balance, and we couldn’t do that if we didn’t have the capacity.”

The Correll Pavilion is named after Pete Correll, an Atlanta businessman who was instrumental more than a decade ago in pushing to rebuild Grady’s governance structure and invest in its infrastructure. The hospital was reportedly in danger of closing due to poor management and facilities.

According to a Grady press release, the Correll Pavilion is Grady’s largest investment in nearly 30 years, and contains 600,000 square feet of space. Its services include cancer, orthopedics, ophthalmology, outpatient surgery, and rehabilitation. It has expanded Grady’s clinical capacity by 45% and increased operating room volume by 25%.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why
19h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
17h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
10h ago
The Latest

Unsung health care heroes, community health workers seek more awareness
Study: About 9% of would-be abortions eligible under new Georgia law
Kaiser Permanente awards $600,000 in grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
13h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
21h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top