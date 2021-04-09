A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

The governor also may have gotten some unexpected pushback on his relaxed safety rules. When Kemp in late March signed his executive order lifting capacity limits on businesses that cater to the public, he said he worried they couldn’t survive another extension of restrictions. But some of the businesses he’s trying to help told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they’ll be sticking to current plans, citing fears of the virus sickening staff or customers.

Meanwhile, disparities remain in who has access to vaccines. And some public health officials are sounding alarms about the next looming health crisis: long-haulers who’ve been unable to fully recover from the effects of the disease.

Here’s a look at major developments related to COVID-19 over the past week:

Alixx Hetzel (right) co-owner of VESTA Movement Ponce in Atlanta, offers gym member Kelsey Cortez (left) hand sanitizer as she checks in on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

While state eases rules, many businesses won’t

Under Gov. Kemp’s new order, restaurants no longer have to space tables 6 feet apart — now just 3 ½ feet. Movie theaters can reduce the distance between patrons from 6 to 3 feet, and they no longer need to assign an usher to each screening room to ensure social distancing at the start of each movie.

While many businesses across Georgia will take full advantage of such rollbacks, others told the AJC they plan no immediate changes.

“Grindhouse Killer Burgers will not be making any changes due to the new law,” said owner Alex Brounstein.

At Poncey-Highland’s historic Plaza Theater, black cloth draped over seats will continue to keep patrons in pods at least 7 feet apart. Three feet feels a little too close for comfort, said Plaza owner Christopher Escobar.

From Varuni Napoli in Midtown, to Ray’s on the River in Sandy Springs, to Drift Oyster Bar in East Cobb, the 6-foot safety measure also will remain in place, those operators say.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve forged a layer of trust with the guests. We are going to take a slow, easy approach,” said Ryan Pernice, whose RO Hospitality group includes Table & Main and Osteria Mattone in Roswell as well as Coalition Food and Beverage in Alpharetta.

Georgia gets $96M to provide more shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Georgia nearly $96 million to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in underserved communities, the agency announced Tuesday.

The award is part of $3 billion in funding CDC is granting to 64 jurisdictions nationwide to bolster broad-based vaccination efforts. The state’s updated vaccine dashboard reported Friday that 20.4% of Black Georgians have received at least one dose of vaccine compared to 28.6% of whites and 45.5% of Asian Americans in Georgia.

Georgia is now one of a few states that has stopped the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at various sites. Public health officials in Colorado and North Carolina temporarily closed some sites after some people had adverse reactions ranging from dizziness to nausea. (Mary Altaffer / AP Photo) Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Georgia officials pause J&J vaccine distribution in Cumming

Eight people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Wednesday experienced adverse reactions, prompting the Georgia Department of Public Health officials to pause distribution of the vaccine there.

One person was evaluated at a hospital and released, while the others were monitored at the site and sent home, DPH officials said in a news release. They were among 425 people who received J&J shots there on Wednesday.

Three other states also have recently paused use of the vaccine at various sites: Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa. Reactions reportedly ranged from dizziness to nausea.

Betty Pippin, 92, is unable to leave her home and is still waiting to receive her first COVID vaccine. She is on a list to receive the shot at her home but has not yet been scheduled. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Many homebound still wait for vaccine

Georgia’s vaccination campaign is struggling to reach the homebound, who often are some of the most vulnerable to severe outcomes from the coronavirus. The state has no reliable list of homebound people, and officials don’t even know how many there are.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has asked other state agencies for help locating homebound people. But DPH doesn’t have the staff to make home visits and administer the vaccines. The state has called on Area Agencies on Aging to help coordinate transportation services to get the homebound to vaccination appointments, but they can only do so much.

“I know advocates have had trouble estimating the number,” said Kathy Floyd, director of the Georgia Council on Aging. “The unmet need, you just never know.”

Brian Kelley has been hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19 and will need weeks if not months more of health care to recover, said his wife, Sherrie. The family, shown here with a grandchild, lives in Colquitt, Georgia. (Contributed) Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Georgia’s next public health crisis may already be unfolding

A growing number of Georgians haven’t been able to fully recover from the virus that has upended their lives. Little attention has been paid to the long-term impact of COVID-19 on people of all ages who may be called survivors, but who may need long-term health care or other support.

Some public health officials consider it the next public health crisis, because it affects so many yet so little is known about the causes of the prolonged illnesses and what kinds of treatments may help.

“It’s important for us to say we don’t know. We don’t how to care for these people in the long-term,” said Dr. Dan Fagbuyi, a former member of President Barack Obama’s National Biodefense Science Board.

Brian Kelley has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for 13 weeks, and it may be months before before the 58-year-old Colquitt resident regains mobility and strength. He also may need assistance to address some cognitive and neurological deficits, such as short-term memory loss — a byproduct of being sedated and in isolation for so long.

His wife, Sherrie, is racked with worry not only about his health but also about whether he will be able to get back to work before his long-term disability runs out.

“What if he is permanently disabled because of the damage COVID does to your body, then what?’' she said. “Are you supposed to lose everything that you’ve worked for?”

