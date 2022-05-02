Copy of Case of bird flu in a human is confirmed in Colorado

Case of bird flu in a human, is confirmed in Colorado.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case of bird flu on April 28.The Colorado man was reportedly exposed to the H5N1 virus through direct contact with infected poultry.This is the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses that are currently predominant, and the first case in the United States, CDC statement, via CNN.According to the Colorado Department of Public Health.the man is under 40 years old and is an inmate assigned to work at a poultry farm.The man is reportedly recovering and being treated with an antiviral drug.Repeat testing on the person was negative for influenza, Colorado officials statement, via CNN.Because the person was in close contact with infected poultry, the virus may have been in the person's nose without causing infection, Colorado officials statement, via CNN.CDC officials maintain that the risk of bird-to-human infection remains low.This one H5-positive human case does not change the human health risk assessment, CDC statement, via CNN.The CDC also stated that the agency is taking steps to prevent an increase in human cases of bird flu.CDC is taking routine preparedness and prevention measures, , CDC statement, via CNN.... which includes an existing candidate vaccine virus that could be used to make [a] vaccine for people if one were needed, CDC statement, via CNN.Bird flu has been detected in poultry flocks across 24 states and in wild birds across 30 states