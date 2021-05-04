Chick-fil-A Commits $500,000 to Morris Brown Student Program

ATLANTA -- Chick-fil-A is providing Morris Brown College $500,000 for a leadership development program aimed at preparing students for careers in hospitality and organizational leadership, the college announced Monday.
The contribution from Chick-fil-A is one of the largest donations the college has received since it began its ongoing effort two years ago to regain its accreditation.
"One of our goals is to ensure that every student achieves their full potential. The foremost way in which they do so is through education," said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A. "Chick-fil-A provides scholarships, educational programs, grants, and more to students throughout the nation. We intend to work with Morris Brown to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and other skills that will be invaluable in the workplace. Chick-fil-A is proud to support Morris Brown College and their mission to train and develop diverse future leaders."
The two-year program will teach participants to learn more about themselves, their coworkers, and business at large before they apply their knowledge in leadership positions. Morris Brown College President Kevin James said in a statement he wants the school "to become one of the top institutions in the country for Black and Brown people to learn how to own, operate, lead, and manage restaurants and hotels."
Construction is scheduled to start this fall on a 150-unit hotel on the campus, located near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hilton and CGI Merchant Group, a real estate investment management firm with offices in Miami, Palm Beach Gardens and Toronto, are involved in the hotel partnership. Morris Brown will offer hospitality courses, internships and train students who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.
