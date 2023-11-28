Carter presidential center readies for motorcade departure

Several dozen Carter Center employees have lined up along the Circle of Flags on the center’s grounds, awaiting the departure of a hearse carrying the body of former first lady Rosalynn Carter to the Emory campus.

Police on motorcycles were waiting as well to escort her path.

Shannon Boone, 38, who lives less than a five-minute walk from the center, took her dog Forrest on fields outside the grounds, as she does every week. The evening before she was part of a steady stream of visitors at the presidential center who paid their respects to Rosalynn Carter. “It was very beautiful.”