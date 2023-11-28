Explainer: What is the Carter Presidential Center?

The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta is made up of the Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, which are located on the same large, wooded expanse of land in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood just east of downtown.

The Carter Center is the nonprofit founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. It is focused on promoting human rights and democracy and eliminating diseases. The library and museum hold presidential archives from Jimmy Carter’s years in the White House from 1977 to 1981. Here is an overview of the presidential center.