Carter ‘one of the truly good people in this world,’ friend says

21 minutes ago

Kathryn Cade touted her longtime boss and friend Rosalynn Carter’s caregiving work.

“The alleviation of suffering has been an integral part of Rosalynn’s life for as long as I’ve known her,” she said.

Cade discussed Carter’s work to eliminate Guinea worm, rebuild the habitat of the Monarch butterfly and advocate for equal pay for women at the White House and beyond.

She said that even though Carter was sad to leave Washington after her husband’s re-election loss in 1980, she was successful in her goal to “use my influence to give voice to those who may be powerless and persuade the powerful to listen.”

Carter, Cade said, found “joy in the simple act of service. She never sought fame or accolades” for her good acts, Cade said, and “promoted a more caring society”

She was “one of the truly good people in this world,” Cade said.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

