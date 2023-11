The Carter family motorcade has departed from Plains and is headed to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

It is still unclear if former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter’s husband of 77 years, is traveling with them.

Jimmy Carter, 99, entered home hospice care in Plains in February after a series of brief hospital stays. Rosalynn died Nov. 19 in the house they had lived together in since 1961, save their years at the Governor’s Mansion and White House.