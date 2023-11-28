Carter Center employees bid farewell

Husband and former President Jimmy Carter was not visible in the immediate area. Grandson Jason Carter clasped his hands in a sign of gratitude to staffers who stood out in the chill to see Rosalynn Carter on her final departure from the center that has played such a crucial role in her life and that of her husband for the last four decades.

The brief ceremony was overseen by Tony Lowden, a friend of the Carters and the former pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carters have been members for more than four decades.

The Center held a tribute to the first lady on Monday.

The procession is heading toward Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus, where high-profile mourners, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, will pay tribute.