Carter Center employees bid farewell

Credit: AP
Employees of the Carter Center and Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum bid a solemn final farewell to the institutions’ co-founder, the late first lady Rosalynn Carter.
A military color guard carefully placed Carter’s wooden casket, laden with colorful flowers, into a black hearse outside the center’s main entrance in Poncey-Highland. Flags flapped at half-staff as a helicopter hovered overhead and family members and Center staff watched quietly.
Husband and former President Jimmy Carter was not visible in the immediate area. Grandson Jason Carter clasped his hands in a sign of gratitude to staffers who stood out in the chill to see Rosalynn Carter on her final departure from the center that has played such a crucial role in her life and that of her husband for the last four decades.
The brief ceremony was overseen by Tony Lowden, a friend of the Carters and the former pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carters have been members for more than four decades.
The Center held a tribute to the first lady on Monday.
The procession is heading toward Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus, where high-profile mourners, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, will pay tribute.