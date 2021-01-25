If you’re fed up with your internet service provider, Clark recommends you take a look at the following two options:

"Both are far cheaper than monthly internet from the cable monsters, and in addition, they offer unlimited data typically," he says.

Of course, you'll need to do some research on Verizon and T-Mobile's internet offerings (here's our T-Mobile internet write-up) and see whether they're available in your area.

Interested in saving money? Here's how to find the best deal on home internet service.

To hear Clark’s full take on this question, listen to the segment here:

Do you have a question for Clark? Use this form to ask him! And remember that you can listen to the Clark Howard Podcast at any time here.

If you have a question but don't want to go on-air, contact Clark's Consumer Action Center for free money help.

More Resources From Clark.com:

The post Can My Cable Company Force Me to Use Auto-Pay to Get More Bandwidth? appeared first on Clark Howard.