U.S. jobless claims reach pandemic low. Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week. For the week ending Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000. Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million. As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September. Nearly 11 million jobs were available in the U.S. in October. Prospects have dimmed as the omicron variant quickly spreads to each corner of the country. Some believe this wave of coronavirus could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy. As the pandemic continues, 7.4 million Americans have yet to rejoin the labor force. Companies around the nation have struggled to fill positions. According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are 4 million more jobs than available workers to do them.