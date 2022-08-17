Combined Shape Caption

5,760 cases of Capri Sun recalled, due to cleaning solution contamination.Kraft Heinz issued the recall Aug. 12 after a cleaning solution was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories."."Several consumer complaints" about the taste of the product were issued before the problem was discovered. .The Wild Cherry flavor is the only product that was contaminated. .CNN reports about 230,000 pouches of Capri Sun may have been affected. .Kraft Heinz says it is "actively working" to remove the "potentially impacted product from circulation.".To know if your Capri Sun is affected, look for a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023.