3 things to know about the Fed rate increase

Inflation is high, and it is not going away quickly. Consumer prices increased by 6% in the year through February, and while annual inflation has been slowing, monthly gains have recently sped back up.

Higher credit card interest rates

Annual percentage rates for credit cards go up with Fed rate increases, and credit card debt is at a record high and more people are carrying debt month to month. Bankrate says the average credit card interest rate has reached 20.4% — the highest since their tracking began in the mid-1980s.