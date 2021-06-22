Billie Eilish apologizes for lip-syncing anti-Asian slur

“i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed,” Eilish wrote in an apology posted to her Instagram story. She wrote, “the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry.” Eilish added that she was “13 or 14” when the video was taken.

The clip was shared earlier this month in a TikTok video posted by a user named Lena. The video featured Eilish mouthing along to the song “Fish,” by Tyler, the Creator, which includes a derogatory term for Asian people in its lyrics.