Bidens go separate ways after memorial service

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew into Dobbins Air Force Base today to attend the Atlanta memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter. However, they didn’t travel back to Washington together. While Jill Biden headed back to the nation’s capital, the president and Air Force One were headed to Denver.

The president will take part in a campaign reception this evening in the Colorado city. On Wednesday, he’ll visit a Pueblo factory as part of his administration’s “Investing in America” tour, according to the Denver Post. The two-day visit was postponed last month because of the Israel-Hamas war.