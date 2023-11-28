Bidens, Clintons and Michelle Obama arrive at Dobbins

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at Dobbins Air Force Base, according to our news partner Channel 2 Action News.
Also arriving for former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s Atlanta memorial service were former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama — all of whom greeted each other on the tarmac before getting into several cars that will make up the motorcade.
#BREAKING: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in Atlanta for today's Rosalynn Carter memorial service. https://t.co/6avTuIXVjf pic.twitter.com/NAEn7YUQ4h— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 28, 2023
@WSBTraffic #POTUS motorcade rolling South on I-75 heading to #RosalynnCarter memorial service. @mckayWSB @JohnTTWN pic.twitter.com/FOYrYc8g9c— Cody W (@Newguyin_GA) November 28, 2023