Best Atlanta photos 2023: Looking back at the year

Take a look back at 2023 in Atlanta through the lenses of the AJC's photojournalists with our top images and video.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Jason Getz shares some of his most memorable photos from this year.
Credit: Arvin Temkar
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Miguel Martinez shares some of his most memorable photos from this year.
Credit: Jason Getz
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Natrice Miller shares some of her most memorable photos of the year.
Credit: Jason Getz