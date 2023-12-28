error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
BreakingNews
McBath says she will run in Georgia’s new 6th Congressional District
ajc.com

Best Atlanta photos 2023: Looking back at the year

Take a look back at 2023 in Atlanta through the lenses of the AJC's photojournalists with our top images and video.
Take a look back at 2023 in Atlanta through the lenses of the AJC's photojournalists with our top images and video.
VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - Jason Getz

VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - Miguel Martinez

VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - Natrice Miller

VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - Steve Schaefer

VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - Hyosub Shin

VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - John Spink

VIDEO: AJC's 2023 Photos of the year - Arvin Temkar

GALLERY: 2023 Photos of the year -- Jason Getz
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Jason Getz shares some of his most memorable photos from this year.

Credit: Arvin Temkar

GALLERY: 2023 Photos of the year -- Miguel Martinez
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Miguel Martinez shares some of his most memorable photos from this year.

Credit: Jason Getz

GALLERY: 2023 Photos of the year -- Natrice Miller
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Natrice Miller shares some of her most memorable photos of the year.

Credit: Jason Getz

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top