    • Atlanta storms aftermath

    Atlanta Weather
    LIVE: Daylight exposes Zeta’s extensive damage in metro Atlanta
    Cherokee County
    Man killed when tree falls on mobile home in Cherokee County
    Cobb County| 1h ago
    Marietta schools cancel virtual learning due to power outages caused...
    Local News| 1h ago
    Atlanta Public Schools cancels virtual classes because of power outages
    Life
    Georgia Power outage map: Check power outages
    Local News| 3h ago
    Zeta slams Cobb, cutting power for many and delaying early voting
    Atlanta Weather| 52m ago
    Georgia colleges report downed trees, power outages after Zeta passes...
    News| 2h ago
    UPDATE: Storms delay or cancel early voting in 16 Georgia counties
    News
    Photos: Atlanta storms from Hurricane Zeta
