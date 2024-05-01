WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, sunny start to May

It’s feeling a bit more like the start of June than May in metro Atlanta.

“May is the time where you get some big ranges in temperature, some big swings in temperature from the morning to the afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Today’s gonna be one of those days.”

After a start in the mid 50s, highs Wednesday will climb into the mid 80s.

“Out the door, maybe a light jacket for the kids for the bus stop this morning. Later today, short sleeves and shorts for sure. It’s gonna feel like a June afternoon,” Monahan said.

It’ll be even warmer on Thursday. In fact, with a projected high of 87 degrees, it could be the warmest day so far this year.

May also marks the beginning of Georgia’s annual burn ban. It affects 54 counties in north and central Georgia, blocking the burn of yard and land-clearing debris during the summer’s ozone season, which lasts from May 1 to Sept. 30.

As for rain, none is in the forecast today or on Thursday. A 30% chance of an isolated storm returns on Friday, but the best chance for downpours comes on Saturday. There is a 70% chance of showers and storms then. Sunday will keep a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Temps stay in the 80s at least through the beginning of next week.

