WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry trend continues today

Starting off Wednesday, it’s not as cold as it’s been the past couple of days, and the afternoon will be even warmer — a clear sign that spring is just around the corner.
Officially, the first day of spring is March 19, just six days away. But with a high in the mid to upper 70s later today, we’re getting an early preview. The average high for this time of year is about 65 degrees.
Thursday’s high will climb even higher. It’s expected to top out at around 80 degrees, making it the warmest day of the year so far, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“A few days earlier than we typically see it. Typically, the first 80-degree day (comes) about March 21st, so about a week ahead of schedule,” Monahan said.
Along with the warmer weather also comes higher pollen counts. Tuesday’s count was in the moderate range, and it’s expected to be in the high range on Wednesday and Thursday, Monahan predicted.
Rain that is coming on Friday should help that pollen count go back down.
“The morning will be pretty dry but the afternoon will get pretty wet as we head through your Friday,” Monahan said.
There’s a small risk of strong or severe storms developing as a cold front moves across the area, he said.
The rain will linger through the second half of the day Friday, but things should start to dry out a bit on Saturday. Only scattered showers are expected then before picking back up on Sunday.
Temperatures will start a downward trend over the weekend, too, with highs staying in the low 70s. By the start of next week, though, projected highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC