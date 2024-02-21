WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | More mild, sunny conditions this afternoon

We’re in that stretch of the wind down to winter and lead up to spring when days start cold and end mild, and today will be no different.

“You’ll need the warm coat this (Wednesday) morning, you’re not going to need it this afternoon — dress in layers,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Metro Atlanta’s morning temperatures are starting in the 30s. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the mid 60s, making it a good day to enjoy an outdoor lunch or take an afternoon stroll through the park.