WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | More mild, sunny conditions this afternoon

We’re in that stretch of the wind down to winter and lead up to spring when days start cold and end mild, and today will be no different.
“You’ll need the warm coat this (Wednesday) morning, you’re not going to need it this afternoon — dress in layers,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Metro Atlanta’s morning temperatures are starting in the 30s. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the mid 60s, making it a good day to enjoy an outdoor lunch or take an afternoon stroll through the park.
Thursday is expected to be even warmer, with some areas seeing highs close to 70 degrees. That’ll make it feel more like late March than late February, Monahan said.
No rain is in the forecast until Thursday night. Clouds will start to filter in late Thursday as a cold front drapes over the area ahead of showers. We could see up to a half-inch of rain by Friday morning, Monahan said.
There will be just a slight cooldown on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid to low 60s before another warmup starting Sunday. In fact, we could see highs in the mid 70s early next week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
