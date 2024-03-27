WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Foggy morning, partly sunny afternoon

“A wonderful afternoon to spend some time outdoors,” Deon said.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s, and Thursday’s high is expected to stay in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible then, but they should stay east of the city.

Most of the metro will be under sunny to partly cloudy skies at least through the first half of next week, and temps will stay in the low to mid 70s for the most part.

On Easter Sunday, we could see a high top out at 80 degrees in the city — perfect weather for an Easter egg hunt.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News