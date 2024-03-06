WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Flash flood warnings this morning, drier afternoon ahead

BreakingNews
Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses
Cars were stranded in the 600 block of Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta as up to three inches of rain fell across the metro on Wednesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By
19 minutes ago

After heavy rain overnight, flash flood warnings remain in effect for much of metro Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Most of the overnight rain has blown over metro Atlanta by sunrise Wednesday.

However, “basically, what’s happened overnight (is) too much rain, too little time, and it’s really caused problems out there on the roads,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Water continues to drain into our rivers, creeks and streams, so we’re still gonna see some rising water levels this morning.”

Between one and three inches of rain fell overnight, pushing some creeks and streams into minor flood stages, he said. There is also pooling water on the roads, especially in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage, so use extra caution on your drive to work.

The slick roads and standing water have already caused havoc on the metro’s interstates, highways and roads as it increases the risk of hydroplaning.

“Your tires are designed to channel the water away and keep you safe,” Monahan said. But when there is enough standing water, “they can’t channel enough water away, so water collects under the tire ... what that does is it lifts your car up a little bit and causes that possibility of you sliding on top of that water.“

Remaining calm and letting off the gas to allow the car to naturally slow down without slamming on the brakes is the best way to regain control, he said.

Several crashes have already been reported throughout the morning, however; but no extended full closures have been reported. Some vehicles have been stranded on flooded roads, including two along Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta.

For more detailed information about flood warnings in your area, check the National Weather Service watches, warnings and advisories.

The water should start to drain away as the showers continue clearing out through the late morning and early afternoon.

By the late afternoon, there should be some sunshine peeking through the clouds, Monahan said. And Thursday will be a “whole different story. Much easier, much better, much smoother morning commute for you tomorrow,” he said.

We’ll have some fog around Thursday morning, but a beautiful afternoon is expected with highs in the 70s.

More rain will arrive on Friday, though. It’ll start dry and partly cloudy, but clouds build in through the afternoon and showers are expected to start later in the day and last through the first half of Saturday. By then, some areas could see up to four inches of rain, Monahan said.

“And because of all the rain we just saw, that flooding risk is going to be elevated into the weekend,” he said.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

