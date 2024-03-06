WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Flash flood warnings this morning, drier afternoon ahead

Between one and three inches of rain fell overnight, pushing some creeks and streams into minor flood stages, he said. There is also pooling water on the roads, especially in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage, so use extra caution on your drive to work.

The slick roads and standing water have already caused havoc on the metro’s interstates, highways and roads as it increases the risk of hydroplaning.

“Your tires are designed to channel the water away and keep you safe,” Monahan said. But when there is enough standing water, “they can’t channel enough water away, so water collects under the tire ... what that does is it lifts your car up a little bit and causes that possibility of you sliding on top of that water.“

Remaining calm and letting off the gas to allow the car to naturally slow down without slamming on the brakes is the best way to regain control, he said.

Several crashes have already been reported throughout the morning, however; but no extended full closures have been reported. Some vehicles have been stranded on flooded roads, including two along Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

For more detailed information about flood warnings in your area, check the National Weather Service watches, warnings and advisories.

The water should start to drain away as the showers continue clearing out through the late morning and early afternoon.

By the late afternoon, there should be some sunshine peeking through the clouds, Monahan said. And Thursday will be a “whole different story. Much easier, much better, much smoother morning commute for you tomorrow,” he said.

We’ll have some fog around Thursday morning, but a beautiful afternoon is expected with highs in the 70s.

More rain will arrive on Friday, though. It’ll start dry and partly cloudy, but clouds build in through the afternoon and showers are expected to start later in the day and last through the first half of Saturday. By then, some areas could see up to four inches of rain, Monahan said.

“And because of all the rain we just saw, that flooding risk is going to be elevated into the weekend,” he said.

Credit: WSBTV Videos