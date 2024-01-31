WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cooler and breezier this afternoon

After a mild Tuesday, metro Atlanta is in for some cooler, breezier weather on Wednesday.

Morning temperatures aren’t quite as low as they were 24 hours ago. Many locations are in the 30s and 40s ahead of daybreak rather than the 20s and 30s, but highs will only climb to the low 50s today compared to the 61-degree high much of the area saw on Tuesday. That’s because we had a cold front move into the area overnight, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“We do have a warmup, though, back on the way later this week,” he said.