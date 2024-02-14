WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cold start to nice, sunny Valentine’s Day afternoon

It might not feel like it as you step out the door Wednesday morning, but it’ll warm up nicely, and metro Atlanta will be under bright, sunny skies this afternoon.

With temperatures in the 20s and 30s ahead of sunrise, it’s colder this morning than the day before. By noon, we will be near 60 degrees before topping out around 64 degrees. That’ll be perfect for a Valentine’s Day stroll in the park, but watch out for the allergens. Tuesday’s pollen count was the first “high” of the year, marking the beginning of the spring pollen season.

“It’s gonna feel more like March than February later on today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Multiple signs of spring kind of knocking at the door right now across North Georgia.”