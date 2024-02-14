WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cold start to nice, sunny Valentine’s Day afternoon

It might not feel like it as you step out the door Wednesday morning, but it’ll warm up nicely, and metro Atlanta will be under bright, sunny skies this afternoon.
With temperatures in the 20s and 30s ahead of sunrise, it’s colder this morning than the day before. By noon, we will be near 60 degrees before topping out around 64 degrees. That’ll be perfect for a Valentine’s Day stroll in the park, but watch out for the allergens. Tuesday’s pollen count was the first “high” of the year, marking the beginning of the spring pollen season.
“It’s gonna feel more like March than February later on today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Multiple signs of spring kind of knocking at the door right now across North Georgia.”
The first high pollen count day last year was almost four weeks earlier, he said, which was Atlanta’s earliest start to a pollen season since on record.
“We’re still off to what we would call an early start to spring,” Monahan said. “(It) is an early arrival of those first spring leaves starting to develop, especially out of Middle and South Georgia.”
Some rain could spell some relief from the pollen, but none is in the forecast at least until Friday. It’s only a 20% chance, though, and won’t be widespread.
More showers are expected on Saturday, but it won’t be a washout and “nothing like the rain we just went through,” Monahan said. Things dry out under clear, sunny skies on Sunday, and it’ll stay that way for the first half of next week.
