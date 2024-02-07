WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Another nice afternoon ahead of weekend rain

If you enjoyed Tuesday’s weather, Wednesday will be a treat for you.
Metro Atlanta’s weather today will be more of what we saw the day before: Sunny with morning lows in the 30s and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. That’s above average for this time of year, when we typically see a high temperature of 57 degrees.
Overnight, temps drop again into the 30s and 40s, but “we’ll keep the sunshine going tomorrow, and ... our temperatures will stay above average,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
In fact, projected highs are in the mid 60s at least through Sunday. With the warmer weather, rain is also expected. It’s still holding off until late Friday afternoon, though.
A few sprinkles are expected then, but most locations will be under mostly cloudy skies, Monahan said. The big rainmakers are expected to arrive Saturday and Sunday and will likely linger into early next week.
Isolated storms will be possible throughout the weekend and on Monday. Projected highs fall back to more seasonable temps in the upper 50s then, too, and showers should start to scatter by Tuesday.
