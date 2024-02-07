WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Another nice afternoon ahead of weekend rain

If you enjoyed Tuesday’s weather, Wednesday will be a treat for you.

Metro Atlanta’s weather today will be more of what we saw the day before: Sunny with morning lows in the 30s and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. That’s above average for this time of year, when we typically see a high temperature of 57 degrees.

Overnight, temps drop again into the 30s and 40s, but “we’ll keep the sunshine going tomorrow, and ... our temperatures will stay above average,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.