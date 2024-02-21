U.S. Supreme Court bars retrial in Georgia murder case

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the state’s argument that the verdicts couldn’t stand because they were inconsistent.

“The jury’s verdict constituted an acquittal for double jeopardy purposes, and an acquittal is an acquittal notwithstanding its apparent inconsistency with other verdicts that the jury may have rendered,” the court said Wednesday. “That McElrath’s ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ verdict was accompanied by other verdicts that appeared to rest on inconsistent findings is of no moment.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson authored the opinion, which noted that the double jeopardy clause “prohibits second-guessing the reason for a jury’s acquittal.”

McElrath was 18 when he stabbed Diane McElrath more than 50 times at their Cobb County home in 2012. He had been diagnosed at a young age with bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and believed that his mother was poisoning him, case records show.

The court said Wednesday that a jury’s determination that a defendant is not guilty by reason of insanity is a conclusion that criminal culpability had not been established, just as much as any other form of acquittal, for double jeopardy purposes.

An attorney representing Georgia in the case conceded during oral arguments in November that McElrath’s not guilty verdict would be an acquittal if considered in isolation.

The court said it cannot know why the jury in McElrath’s case acted as it did, and that “the double jeopardy clause forbids us to guess.”

Georgia had argued that McElrath’s acquittal of malice murder could be voided under a review of the jury’s findings, as McElrath couldn’t have different mental states at the same time.

“Georgia is mistaken,” the court said. “Once there has been an acquittal, our cases prohibit any speculation about the reasons for a jury’s verdict – even when there are specific jury findings that provide a factual basis for such speculation.”

Whether McElrath is retried on felony murder and aggravated assault will be determined when his case returns to Georgia courts.

The Georgia Supreme Court had vacated all verdicts in McElrath’s case, as well as an order placing him in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

McElrath’s lawyer and the office of Attorney General Chris Carr, who led the state’s representation on appeal, did not immediately respond to questions about the ruling Wednesday.