TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Mild, sunny day on tap

After a few dreary days on the cooler side, Metro Atlanta is in for a mild, sunshine-filled day on Tuesday.
“It is gonna be a beautiful winter afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
With temperatures in the 30s ahead of daybreak, things are chilly to start. By lunchtime, most areas should be in the mid to upper 50s before topping out in the low 60s later in the afternoon. Some locations could even see highs in the mid 60s.
This same pattern of waking up to a cold morning but finishing the day with a mild afternoon is going to be the story for the next few days, Monahan said. Projected highs will stay at or near 60 degrees, and it should stay dry, too.
Showers that moved through the area on Monday are all offshore on Tuesday, and “we’ve gotten much drier air moving in from the north today,” Monahan said. That dry air is keeping the clouds and rain away at least through Friday. That is when we will see a 30% chance of showers in the second half of the day.
Friday’s rainy finish will set us up for a soggy weekend with isolated storms possible on Saturday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author