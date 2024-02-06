TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Mild, sunny day on tap

This same pattern of waking up to a cold morning but finishing the day with a mild afternoon is going to be the story for the next few days, Monahan said. Projected highs will stay at or near 60 degrees, and it should stay dry, too.

Showers that moved through the area on Monday are all offshore on Tuesday, and “we’ve gotten much drier air moving in from the north today,” Monahan said. That dry air is keeping the clouds and rain away at least through Friday. That is when we will see a 30% chance of showers in the second half of the day.

Friday’s rainy finish will set us up for a soggy weekend with isolated storms possible on Saturday.

