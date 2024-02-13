TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Clear, windy and cool day ahead

After a soggy start to the work week, it’s a dry morning across metro Atlanta on Tuesday, but it also feels a lot cooler.

Temperatures are in the low 40s ahead of daybreak, and with windy conditions, it feels more like the 30s. As for the afternoon, instead of being in the upper 60s, today’s high will top out in the mid 50s, and it’ll stay breezy.

With just over two inches of rain falling in Atlanta on Monday, that breeze could spell trouble for some. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph on Tuesday, meaning some trees could still come down.