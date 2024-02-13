TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Clear, windy and cool day ahead

After a soggy start to the work week, it’s a dry morning across metro Atlanta on Tuesday, but it also feels a lot cooler.
Temperatures are in the low 40s ahead of daybreak, and with windy conditions, it feels more like the 30s. As for the afternoon, instead of being in the upper 60s, today’s high will top out in the mid 50s, and it’ll stay breezy.
With just over two inches of rain falling in Atlanta on Monday, that breeze could spell trouble for some. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph on Tuesday, meaning some trees could still come down.
“It rained so much yesterday, it rained so much on Sunday, the ground is saturated,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It won’t take a whole lot of wind to possibly bring down some trees, knock out a little bit of power this morning across North Georgia.”
The excessive rain has also prompted road closures in flood-prone areas. In Spalding County, for example, several bridges were closed in the area surrounding the Heads Creek Reservoir.
The good news is today’s clearing, sunny skies will be the theme for the rest of the week, and highs will be back in the 60s at least through the weekend.
“Our next rain moves in this weekend,” Monahan said. “No big storms, no heavy rain like we saw (recently).”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
