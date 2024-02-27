TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another warm, springlike day with showers possible

“The big thing you’re going to notice is the wind, it’s really going to pick up today,” he said. “It’s really going to be breezy today.”

Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph.

“That’s blowing in that warm weather, the more humid weather, and also the chance for a little bit of rain as we head through today,” he said.

A few sprinkles are already falling on the north side of the metro this morning. As the day goes on, more clouds start to filter in, bringing a slight chance of some scattered showers on the north side of the metro. But most of us should stay dry, at least until Wednesday. Then, a better chance for more widespread rain comes, ahead of a cold front.

That front will also bring the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm, but no severe weather is expected, Monahan said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be in the 70s again, but temperatures drop into the upper 50s again on Thursday as the cold front blankets the area. Friday will be even cooler, with a high in the low 50s before things warm back up for the weekend. It won’t be by much, though. Weekend highs are expected to be in the low to mid 60s with a slight chance of showers on both days.

