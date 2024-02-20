TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another springlike day after cold start

Tuesday’s high will top out in the low 60s again, and it’ll only get warmer for the foreseeable future. By Thursday, we could see a high near 70 degrees. And next week, there is potential to see temps reach the 70-degree range. The average high for this time of year? About 59 degrees.

There is still no rain in the forecast, at least until the second half of Thursday.

“That’s ahead of a cold front that’s going to bring us our next chance of rain,” Monahan said.

Temperatures will take a dip on Friday and Saturday, but not by much. Highs should stay in the low 60s, and on Sunday, temps climb back up near 70 degrees. Monday’s projected high is 72.

