THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Warmest day of the year’ is here

Later this afternoon, the high will top out at 80 degrees, with some areas seeing temps even higher than that. That’s about a week ahead of schedule for the first 80-degree day. And the average high for this time of year? Sixty-five degrees.

But the warmup won’t last very long before we see another drop to below-average temps.

“Temperatures, actually, as spring begins next week, are going to turn much cooler,” Monahan said.

Highs are expected to stay in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, the first day of spring. Wednesday should bring a return to more seasonable highs in the mid 60s.

The rain forecast is trending drier, too. We’re still in for some showers and even some potentially strong storms on Friday, but the weekend is looking like it might stay mostly dry.

Rain should arrive late Friday morning along with a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main concern will be for damaging wind gusts along with a low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado.

