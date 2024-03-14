Metro Atlanta

THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Warmest day of the year’ is here

Highs today will reach 80 degrees
Susan and Mark Jacobson take a stroll at Azalea Park in Roswell on Thursday, the first 80-degree day of 2024.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By
5 hours ago

We’re still five days from the start of spring, but metro Atlanta is already headed for its first 80-degree day of 2024 on Thursday.

“We’re headed for the warmest day of the year so far this afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The morning is already starting much warmer than the past few days. With temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, some of you may not even need a coat as you head to work or school today.

Later this afternoon, the high will top out at 80 degrees, with some areas seeing temps even higher than that. That’s about a week ahead of schedule for the first 80-degree day. And the average high for this time of year? Sixty-five degrees.

Orlando Echols leaf-blows the sidewalks at Azalea Park in Roswell on Thursday, the first 80-degree day of 2024.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

But the warmup won’t last very long before we see another drop to below-average temps.

“Temperatures, actually, as spring begins next week, are going to turn much cooler,” Monahan said.

Highs are expected to stay in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, the first day of spring. Wednesday should bring a return to more seasonable highs in the mid 60s.

The rain forecast is trending drier, too. We’re still in for some showers and even some potentially strong storms on Friday, but the weekend is looking like it might stay mostly dry.

Rain should arrive late Friday morning along with a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main concern will be for damaging wind gusts along with a low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

