THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Warm afternoon with rain expected tonight

Our average high for this time of year is 60 degrees, so we will be well above that this afternoon. And while more clouds will be around, we should avoid any rain until the overnight hours when a cold front pushes some showers across the area.

But, “by Friday morning, the rain has moved out, the sky is clearing again and gust winds coming in behind that front,” chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

While it may not be raining in your neighborhood Friday morning, the pavement will likely be wet for the drive to work or school, so use extra caution on the roads.

Most areas will see no more than about a half-inch of rain, he said. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, too, though nothing severe is expected.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News