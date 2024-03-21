THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Sunny start, partly cloudy finish ahead of rain

“You will notice a lot more pollen on your car (today),” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

All week, we’ve been in the high range for pollen counts. So far, we haven’t yet reached the extremely high range, but that will likely change before we finish out the month and temps continue climbing, Kramlich predicts.

To finish out the week, though, we’ll be back in the 60-degree range starting Friday on into the first half of next week.

As for rain, we won’t need the umbrella today. We’ll stay dry throughout the day on Thursday, but things change on Friday. Clouds will start to filter in for the second half of today ahead of an area of low pressure that will be moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Showers are expected to reach the area by Friday afternoon and will last through Saturday morning.

Those showers will be widespread and could be heavy at times, Kramlich warns. But overall, most areas will see no more than about an inch of rainfall, she said. Already, though, we’ve seen nearly 7 inches of rain this month. That’s well above the average 4 ½ inches for March, and we still have 10 days to go before April.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News