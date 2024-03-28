THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Mild, sunny afternoon in store

After some clouds Thursday morning, Metro Atlanta is in for a sunny afternoon.
Temperatures are in the 50s ahead of daybreak and will climb up to the upper 60s as the day wears on.
No rain is in the forecast, but there are plenty of clouds around and windy conditions. That’s thanks to a stationary front dumping rain on the East Coast and an area of high pressure to our northwest.
“When you have these two close together, it creates this wind field, and you’re going to notice the winds. They’re going to turn breezy throughout the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
We’ll see strong northwest winds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds should die down overnight and temperatures will also drop into the mid 30s and low 40s. Some areas could even see some patchy frost, the NWS warns. But temps quickly climb into the low 70s Friday as that area of high pressure continues building in. We’ll still have some wind around, but it should be calmer than today.
Overall, not a bad couple of days to get outside and enjoy the weather.
Even better conditions are in store for the weekend. Saturday’s high will top out in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. And on Easter Sunday, a few more clouds drift in, but no rain is in sight as highs climb up to 80 degrees.
We’ll continue the pattern on Monday before we see the next chance of rain on Tuesday.
