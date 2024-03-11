MONDAY’S WEATHER | Temps at or near freezing to start; 60s this afternoon

While some parts of metro Atlanta are under a freeze warning Monday morning, temperatures could reach near 80 degrees by the end of the week.
“The growing season, it’s gotten underway a little early this year with the warm February we had across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “So protect those cold-sensitive plants if you’ve done some planting.”
Freeze warnings are issued in the spring and fall at the start and end of the growing season when the freezing temps could cause damage to plants. In the spring, it’s best to wait until the last spring freeze to start planting, which is typically after tax day — April 15.
“There’s no risk of freeze the rest of the week and into the weekend as temperatures really start to warm up,” Monahan said.
By this afternoon, highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 60s and highs will gradually increase as the week goes on. On Thursday, we could see a high near 80 degrees — the warmest weather of the year so far.
As for rain, there isn’t any in the forecast until Friday. We could see a 70% chance of heavy rain then along with a chance for some storms.
