MONDAY’S WEATHER | Rainy morning, dry afternoon with clearing skies

The high Monday will top out in the mid 50s, with some areas on the north side of the metro reaching near 60 degrees.

More mild air will be spilling into the area later this week, leading to a mostly dry week ahead, meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

“Another kind of nice week for us for February standards,” she said.

Highs will be at or near 60 degrees for much of the week, and lows should stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The next rain chance arrives on Friday evening, which will set us up for a soggy weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have a projected rain chance of 60% with isolated storms possible. It’ll be warmer then, too. Temps will climb into the mid 60s and shouldn’t dip below the 50-degree range.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News