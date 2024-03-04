Metro Atlanta

MONDAY’S WEATHER | Foggy, misty morning with warm, mostly dry afternoon

Warm weather continues Monday
1 hour ago

There is heavy fog on metro Atlanta roads on Monday morning, so be extra careful on the drive to work or school.

The fog has visibility down to about a quarter-mile in some areas.

“(It’s) definitely a morning to leave a little extra time, leave that extra following distance and beans on low this morning with some of the fog out there to start the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

That mist and fog will clear out as the morning wears on. By the afternoon, just a light drizzle is possible in some areas, and temperatures will be at or near 70 degrees. That’s about seven degrees above average for this time of year, and it’ll stay that way throughout the week.

“We’ll need the sunglasses, too; some sunshine will break through this cloud cover and fog,” Monahan said. “That clear sky does not last long, though. Tonight, clouds are rolling back in.”

By Tuesday evening, widespread rain will move into the area and bring the chance for a rumble of thunder, he said. That rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but any leftover showers should dissipate as the day goes on and turn mostly cloudy.

There’s just a 20% chance of rain on Thursday, but Friday will bring heavier rain that is expected to stick around for the first half of the weekend.

For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

