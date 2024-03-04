MONDAY’S WEATHER | Foggy, misty morning with warm, mostly dry afternoon

That mist and fog will clear out as the morning wears on. By the afternoon, just a light drizzle is possible in some areas, and temperatures will be at or near 70 degrees. That’s about seven degrees above average for this time of year, and it’ll stay that way throughout the week.

“We’ll need the sunglasses, too; some sunshine will break through this cloud cover and fog,” Monahan said. “That clear sky does not last long, though. Tonight, clouds are rolling back in.”

By Tuesday evening, widespread rain will move into the area and bring the chance for a rumble of thunder, he said. That rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but any leftover showers should dissipate as the day goes on and turn mostly cloudy.

There’s just a 20% chance of rain on Thursday, but Friday will bring heavier rain that is expected to stick around for the first half of the weekend.

