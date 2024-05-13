MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, cloudy and rainy

After several days with highs at or near 80 degrees, metro Atlanta is in for a cooldown on Monday.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s, and it won’t get much warmer than that. Highs today will top out around 69 degrees in the city. That’s well below the average 80-degree high for this time of year.

“It’s gonna be a cool day for your Monday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Additionally, “we’re at the start of what’s going to be a wet week, an active weather pattern of and on,” he said.

Ahead of sunrise, showers were falling mostly to the south of I-20, but a few areas on the west side of the metro area are also seeing pockets of rain.

“The rain is light, but again, keep in mind as that rain starts to fall, sometimes that can be some of the slickest times on the roads, as that kind of brings up some of the oil, things like that on the roads and really makes them slick,” Monahan said.

As the day wears on, the chance of rain diminishes. On Tuesday, however, the wet pattern continues with a chance for a strong or severe storm possible later in the day. With temps staying in the mid 70s then, the forecast is calling for the possibility of some strong wind gusts and hail.

Things dry out a bit for Wednesday, with projected highs getting close to 80 degrees. Some areas to the north of the city could still see a stray shower or two. Thursday should be mostly dry with highs back in the mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to return Friday, a pattern that will linger through the weekend. Temps will stay at or near 80 degrees through Sunday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News