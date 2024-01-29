MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cloudy start to cool, sunny afternoon

Highs today will top out around 52 degrees, not much lower than the average 55-degree high for this time of year. By the afternoon, “we’ll make the clouds go away like magic,” Monahan said.

No rain is in the forecast today. In fact, rain chances are staying low for the rest of the week.

“After a pretty wet week last week, we get a chance to dry out as we wind down January and start February,” Monahan said.

Aside from Wednesday, which has just a 10% chance of rain, the week will be dry until Sunday.

Temperatures should stay steady throughout the week, too. Lows will stay in the 30s, and highs for the most part will be in the 50s. Friday could see a brief warmup into the 60s before returning to the 50s for the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News