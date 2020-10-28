Gwinnett Democrats say they asked for more early voting locations

Gwinnett Democrats, concerned about long lines in the runup to Tuesday’s election, said this week that they asked the county to open more early voting locations.
The request went unheeded. Nabilah Islam, a senior strategist for the party’s coordinated campaign, said an official replied, saying staffing limitations prohibited the opening of more locations.
But County Commissioner Ben Ku said such a request never reached the full board, which had a meeting Tuesday.
In the first days of early voting, wait times topped eight hours. Wednesday, the longest wait times in the afternoon were an hour and 15 minutes. But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia voters should prepare for lines in the final days of early voting.
Ku said wait times that topped an hour indicated a need for more early voting locations. But he said the week before the election is too late to add more locations and advertise them for voters.
“It would appear that more locations are needed,” he said.
With 621,844 registered voters and nine early voting locations, Gwinnett’s per capita voters of 69,000 per early voting precinct is higher than anywhere else in the metro. The county has the second-highest number of registered voters in the state, but Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties have more early voting locations.
Fulton has roughly 27,000 voters for each of its 30 early voting locations. DeKalb has nearly 48,000 voters for each of 12 early voting locations and Cobb has about 49,000. Two of Cobb’s 11 early voting locations opened a week later than those in Gwinnett. Both DeKalb and Cobb have fewer voters than Gwinnett.
Bianca Keaton, the head of Gwinnett’s Democratic party, said she thought the per capita discrepancies showed people didn’t have equal access to the ballot.
“We want to see our elections work fairly for everybody,” she said.
But Edward Muldrow, who leads Gwinnett’s Republican party, said he wasn’t concerned about voter access. This election, he said, the early voting locations were open on two weekends. And Gwinnett has more locations and longer hours that it had for other elections this year.
“If we’ve done more than we have in the past, how much more can we do?” Muldrow asked. “I think for right now, we’re OK.”