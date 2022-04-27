Fulton elections board to hold meeting Thursday

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is set to hold a meeting Thursday.
There appears to be only one item to discuss, which is about intergovernmental agreement to run elections, according to the agenda.
The elections department continues to not have a permanent leader after the sole finalist named by the elections board last month withdrew once his name was announced.
The interim director, Nadine Williams, has been with the county for many years. It seems she’ll be the one at the helm when the county begins hosting early voting May 2 for the primary election to a tenth of all Georgia residents.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. inside the Fulton government center’s assembly hall, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. The meeting is usually streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.
About the Author