Fulton elections board to hold meeting Thursday

Nia James (left) and Zena Lewis (right) vote at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is set to hold a meeting Thursday.

There appears to be only one item to discuss, which is about intergovernmental agreement to run elections, according to the agenda.

The elections department continues to not have a permanent leader after the sole finalist named by the elections board last month withdrew once his name was announced.

The interim director, Nadine Williams, has been with the county for many years. It seems she’ll be the one at the helm when the county begins hosting early voting May 2 for the primary election to a tenth of all Georgia residents.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. inside the Fulton government center’s assembly hall, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. The meeting is usually streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

About the Author

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

