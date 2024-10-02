Metro Atlanta

Fulton County Medical Examiner releases Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death

The rapper died on Sept. 5.
Rich Homie Quan attends the arrivals at VH1's Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

By
1 hour ago

The autopsy report for Rich Homie Quan reveals that the Atlanta rapper died from a drug overdose.

“The cause of death is listed as the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine,” the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed via email. “His death is ruled as an accident.”

Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on Sept. 5 after his girlfriend found him unconscious in their southwest Atlanta home. He was 34. An autopsy was performed the next day.

The rapper grew up in East Atlanta and graduated from Ronald E. McNair High School, where he excelled in baseball. He received a scholarship from Fort Valley State University, but decided to pursue a music career instead. In the early 2010′s, Quan―with his deep melodic rap tone and motivational lyrics — helped reinvigorate Atlanta’s trap sound. As a soloist he dropped classic songs like “Type of Way,” “Walk Thru,” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” He also formed the Cash Money duo Rich Gang, along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Together, the pair released their massive hit “Lifestyle” in 2014.

ExploreAtlanta Police Department releases incident report in rapper Rich Homie Quan’s death

His debut studio album “Rich as in Spirit” dropped in 2018.

Last month, a funeral for the late artist was held at World Changers Church International in College Park. Celebrities like Killer Mike, Stephen Jackson, Rocko and D.C. Young Fly spoke during the service. His family, including his five children, also shared memories.

Quan’s team released a posthumous track “Song Cry” and an accompanying video, which features clips from the funeral.

“I didn’t grow up with my biological father, and when I had kids I promised that they wouldn’t worry about where their dad was,” Quan’s dad, Corey Lamar, said at the funeral. “From the day I met Quan and held him, my life changed. I knew failure wasn’t an option, and Quan pushed me to go harder.”

