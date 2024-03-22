FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Very soggy day on tap’ but nice, sunny weekend ahead

The heaviest rainfall is expected to the east of the city. Most areas could see up to an inch of rain, with up to 2 inches possible where heavier showers fall.

The rain will help alleviate the tree pollen that has filled the air this week. Thursday marked the first “extremely high” pollen count we’ve seen this season. Showers will knock that pollen out of the air and wash it away, at least for a bit.

We should dry out by Saturday afternoon, though. From then, we’ll be under partly cloudy skies to finish out the day, which will set us up for a mostly sunny Sunday.

Temperatures are staying mild on Friday through the weekend and the first half of next week. We’ll see overnight lows in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s each day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News