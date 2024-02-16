FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Mild and mostly cloudy but no rain yet

Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s, so enjoy the warmth while you can because there’s a big drop coming behind the cold front over the weekend.

“In February, when it gets that warm, oftentimes we ... get a reminder that it’s still winter, and that’s going to happen as we head through tonight and into tomorrow,” Monahan said. “It’s about a 20-degree temperature drop on the way.”

Saturday’s high is expected to stay in the upper 40s, and there’s a slight chance of rain in the early morning hours as the cold front moves through.

“While you’re sleeping overnight, so well before sunrise, a broken line of showers comes through metro Atlanta,” Monahan said. “This will clear out through the morning time tomorrow.”

It’ll still be mostly cloudy with breezy conditions throughout the day Saturday. The clouds should clear out for Sunday, but highs stay in the low 50s.

Temperatures gradually climb back up next week, and we may even see a 70-degree high on Thursday.

