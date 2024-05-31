FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend

Metro Atlanta is off to another cool start to the day on Friday, but things will warm up nicely by lunchtime.
Morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s ahead of sunrise. By noon, temps will be in the upper 70s before topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon.
“We’ll see a few more clouds for today, but we stay rain-free,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
A stalled-out front over the Gulf of Mexico will work its way into the metro area as a warm front over the weekend.
“It’s gonna bring back a more tropical kind of like airmass for the weekend,” Kramlich said. “It’s also going to bring in the chance for more showers.”
No rain is in the forecast for Friday, but that changes on Saturday. There is a 30% chance of isolated showers then, but they should stay to the west of the metro area. On Sunday, though, rain will reach the city.
“It’s not a complete washout for the entire weekend, but it’s something we’re definitely going to be watching,” Kramlich said.
Starting Sunday morning, widespread rainfall is expected to move into the area which will dissipate into scattered showers by the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible, too.
A chance of rain is staying in the forecast all the way through most of next week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
