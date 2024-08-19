MONDAY’S WEATHER

Dryer and slightly cooler weather in store

31 minutes ago

Dryer air is moving into metro Atlanta starting Monday, meaning we’ll have sunnier skies and slightly lower high temperatures.

This afternoon’s temperatures will top out around 88 degrees in the city, a return to more seasonable temps compared to the 90s we’ve seen for the past several days. The average high for this time of year is 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, temps dip into the upper 60s.

“It is going to feel so crisp, and so refreshing heading out early on Tuesday morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Some areas in the northeast Georgia mountains could even see temperatures in the 50s Tuesday morning.

That is the projected weather pattern through at least Saturday, according to the forecast. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with very low, if any, rain chances.

